Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $693,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

