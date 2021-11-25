Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $558,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

