Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 8 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cable One were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,814.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,810.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,870.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537 shares of company stock worth $2,945,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

