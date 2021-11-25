Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 49.1% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:GFX opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.