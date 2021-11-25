Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.93%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 180.18%.

GOGL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

