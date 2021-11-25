GoldFund Trading Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $267,885.12 and approximately $58.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005228 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000165 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

