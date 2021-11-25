Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.