Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 181,514 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 181.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVSB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,067,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,491,000.

In other news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KVSB stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

