Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 30,927 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,184 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

