Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 171,990 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 171,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

