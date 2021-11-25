Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £46.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. Good Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 309.82.

In other news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £60,288.80 ($78,767.70). Also, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £159,000 ($207,734.52). Insiders have sold 82,480 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,880 over the last ninety days.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

