Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

