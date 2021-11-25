Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded to Hold at Johnson Rice

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

