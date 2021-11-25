Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($28.26).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching €21.52 ($24.45). 535,893 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.65. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.