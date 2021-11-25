GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Sells $89,797.89 in Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GSE Systems stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. GSE Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSE Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GSE Systems by 108.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GSE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GSE Systems by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

