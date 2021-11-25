Guess?, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GES opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Guess? has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,952,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

