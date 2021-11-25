Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Guess? has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

