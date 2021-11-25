Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 615,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIFI stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

