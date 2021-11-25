GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. 368,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

