GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Critical Comparison

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 5 10 0 2.67 Booking 1 11 14 0 2.50

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $101.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Booking has a consensus price target of $2,721.46, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Booking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $6.80 billion 14.04 $59.00 million $9.16 253.62

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A Booking 4.15% 24.32% 5.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booking beats GXO Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.