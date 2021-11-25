Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 228,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.