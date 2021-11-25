Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.99. 759,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,402 shares of company stock worth $45,610,596 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

