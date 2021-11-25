Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,122 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFRM stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.75. 6,541,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,801. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

