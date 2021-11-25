Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,848,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,208,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,521. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

