Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,553 shares during the period. Organogenesis makes up about 1.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Organogenesis worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 518,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

