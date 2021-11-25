Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. Dada Nexus comprises approximately 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 11.3% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

DADA traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,970. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.55). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

