Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,663 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $112,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $558.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.00 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.