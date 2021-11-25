Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,084 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Snap-on worth $78,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Snap-on by 52.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE SNA traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $215.43. 297,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

