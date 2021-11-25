Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 19,186 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $94,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.08. 1,421,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,576. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

