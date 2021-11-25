Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.