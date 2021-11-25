Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

