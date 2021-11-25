Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HROW. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $274.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

