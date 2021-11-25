Hatton Consulting Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.12 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

