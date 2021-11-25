HC Wainwright Raises CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target to $10.00

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYBN. Maxim Group cut CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. CYBIN INC. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $32,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.