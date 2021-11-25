HC Wainwright Raises Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Price Target to $42.00

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inventiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Inventiva stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

