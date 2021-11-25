Head to Head Contrast: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LENSAR and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.96 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.89 SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 14.24 -$30.94 million ($0.05) -2.40

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LENSAR and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.79%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

