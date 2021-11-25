Head-To-Head Review: Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) & Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 155.40 -$51.01 million ($2.89) -19.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $250.65 million 15.68 -$344.87 million ($6.39) -7.04

Bicycle Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apellis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -562.38% -48.12% -29.68% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,624.97% -69.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 1 2.93

Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.27%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $74.36, indicating a potential upside of 65.20%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

