Head to Head Review: IGO (IGOI) and Its Competitors

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IGO to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 5.63% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IGO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 7.08 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 34.85

IGO’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

IGO has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IGO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 224 1257 2200 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.91%. Given IGO’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IGO competitors beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

