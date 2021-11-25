Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.