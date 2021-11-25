Helmy Eltoukhy Acquires 50,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.19 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.