Helmy Eltoukhy Acquires 50,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00.
NASDAQ GH opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.19 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
