Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $884.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

