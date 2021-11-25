High Tide (TSE:HITI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

High Tide (TSE:HITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HITI. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

