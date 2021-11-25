Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Cap of $11.99 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $11.99 million and $12,195.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

