Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 473 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 169,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.17 and a twelve month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.