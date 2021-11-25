Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 198 ($2.59).

HOC stock opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.01. The stock has a market cap of £778.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

