Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

