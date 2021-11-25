Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock valued at $191,429,864. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.