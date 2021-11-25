Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,461 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

