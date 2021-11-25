Hollencrest Capital Management Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $113.71 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

