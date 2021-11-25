Hollencrest Capital Management Has $896,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

